ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Trading Down 0.5%

ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.49. 26,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 353,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 42.5% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter worth about $355,000.

