ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Shares Down 0.6%

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.75. 25,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 65,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

