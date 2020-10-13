ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.32. 6,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 21,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

ProShares UltraShort Industrials Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SIJ)

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

