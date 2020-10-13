QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,740 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274,913. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average of $93.90. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,233. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

