QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 89,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.99. The stock had a trading volume of 443,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $127.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,190 shares of company stock worth $2,667,233. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. 140166 lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.