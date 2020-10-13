QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 89,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,190 shares of company stock worth $2,667,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.59. 463,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,274,913. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The firm has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Raymond James lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

