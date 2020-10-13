Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Qutoutiao from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

Qutoutiao stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Qutoutiao has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $730.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 43.29% and a negative return on equity of 2,417.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Qutoutiao will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTT. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 83.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.