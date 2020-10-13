Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.12.

Shares of RRC opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.81. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 26.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,592,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74,168 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

