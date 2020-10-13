Raymond James Begins Coverage on Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTG opened at $7.95 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment.

