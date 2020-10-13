Regal Wealth Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $351.06. The company had a trading volume of 194,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,882. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

