Regal Wealth Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 11.7% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.73. 64,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,723. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.