Regal Wealth Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.06. 461,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,252,858. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securiti cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

