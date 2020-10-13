Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

