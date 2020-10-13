Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of REMYY opened at $18.76 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

