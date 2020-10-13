Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RPTX. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Cowen began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

RPTX stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.01). Equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

