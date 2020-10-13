Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Reserve Petroleum Co (OTCMKTS:RSRV)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $135.00 and last traded at $135.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.56.

Get Reserve Petroleum alerts:

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

The Reserve Petroleum Company engages in oil and natural gas exploration and development, and minerals management primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working interests in 24.93 net gas wells; and 23.28 net oil wells located in 9,779 net producing acres.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Reserve Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reserve Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.