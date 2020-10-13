Reviewing PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) and Keurig Dr Pepper (OTCMKTS:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

31.1% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 3.79 $1.25 billion $1.22 24.52 PERNOD RICARD S/ADR $9.30 billion 4.72 $362.20 million $1.20 27.57

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than PERNOD RICARD S/ADR. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PERNOD RICARD S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Keurig Dr Pepper and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 0 0 0 N/A PERNOD RICARD S/ADR 0 8 5 0 2.38

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 10.32% 7.91% 3.69% PERNOD RICARD S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats PERNOD RICARD S/ADR on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also develops and sells Keurig brewers, brewer accessories, and other coffee-related equipment; and provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for allied brands; and various private label beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco coconut water, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Forto Coffee, A Shoc, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, vending machines, convenience stores, gas stations, small groceries, drug chains, and dollar stores, as well as on-premise channels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

