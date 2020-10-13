RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,930,000 after buying an additional 1,131,725 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $27,743,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after buying an additional 512,303 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,490. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

