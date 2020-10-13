RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

MCD traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.23. 89,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,932. The stock has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.81.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. McDonald's’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.