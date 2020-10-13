Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.43.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.18. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $32.24.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,319,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 260,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,181 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

See Also: What is cost of equity?

Analyst Recommendations for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit