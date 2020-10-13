Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.43.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.18. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $32.24.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,319,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 260,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,181 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

