Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Lowered to Underperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$39.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$20.51 and a 12 month high of C$36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.02.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.70, for a total value of C$107,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,765,186.50. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total transaction of C$489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,853.72. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,150.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

