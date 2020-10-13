Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Lowered to Underperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.
Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$39.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$20.51 and a 12 month high of C$36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.02.
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.