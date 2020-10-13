Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $28.50 price target on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.54.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $23.14 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocket Companies stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

