Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Insider Acquires 50 Shares of Stock

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) insider Kevin Hostetler acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151 ($197.28).

ROR stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 295 ($3.85). 688,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 28.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 275.53. Rotork plc has a 52 week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.50). The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rotork plc (ROR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rotork plc (ROR.L) to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 264.67 ($3.46).

Rotork plc (ROR.L) Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

