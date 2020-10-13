Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Insider Acquires 50 Shares of Stock

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) insider Kevin Hostetler acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151 ($197.28).
ROR stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 295 ($3.85). 688,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 28.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 275.53. Rotork plc has a 52 week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.50). The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rotork plc (ROR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.
Rotork plc (ROR.L) Company Profile
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.
