Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 267.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 267.27 ($3.49).

A number of analysts have commented on ROR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

ROR traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 295 ($3.85). 688,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,206. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 27.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 295.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 275.53. Rotork plc has a 12 month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 344.70 ($4.50).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rotork plc (ROR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

About Rotork plc (ROR.L)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

