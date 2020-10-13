Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €99.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €85.36 ($100.42).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €92.42 ($108.73) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €82.76. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

