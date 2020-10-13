Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €21.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.69 ($37.28).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss stock opened at €23.92 ($28.14) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a fifty-two week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.