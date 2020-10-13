Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €21.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.69 ($37.28).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €23.92 ($28.14) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a fifty-two week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

