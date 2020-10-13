Royal Bank of Canada Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$63.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.50.

CCL.B stock traded down C$1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$51.74. 128,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.46. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$34.57 and a 52-week high of C$59.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$49.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.62.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

