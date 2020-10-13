Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SEB Equity Research restated a hold rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser cut shares of Puma to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of Puma stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. Puma has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $93.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.