Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,935 ($25.28) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,798.28 ($23.49).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 956.80 ($12.50) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,008.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,202.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 884.05 ($11.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is -33.36%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

