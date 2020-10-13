Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RGLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.09.

Royal Gold stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Gold has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after acquiring an additional 105,672 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 52.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

