Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 185.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 182.83 ($2.39).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 94 ($1.23) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 241.90 ($3.16). The stock had a trading volume of 2,535,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,919. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.60 ($3.38).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

