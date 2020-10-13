Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $23.33 to $33.33 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $30.67 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $168,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $3,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,660 over the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 132.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 123,457 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 147.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 55,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

