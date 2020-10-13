salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after buying an additional 632,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,690,050,000 after buying an additional 497,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total value of $958,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,676,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 718,130 shares of company stock valued at $160,620,974. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $266.80. 202,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,181,127. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.12 and its 200-day moving average is $195.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $243.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

