salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Increased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 767,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $110,565,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 428.3% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 143,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 33.3% during the first quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total value of $64,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total transaction of $958,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,676,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,130 shares of company stock valued at $160,620,974 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

CRM stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.72. 240,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $243.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.12 and its 200-day moving average is $195.49.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.