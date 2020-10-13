Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.38.

AMGN stock opened at $239.51 on Friday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,965,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,348,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,905,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

