SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Receives GBX 2,633.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,633.22 ($34.40).

SDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,610 ($34.10) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,203 ($28.78) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

LON SDR traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,812 ($36.74). The stock had a trading volume of 151,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,791.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,824.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,711 ($22.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,465 ($45.27). The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

