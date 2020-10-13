Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCRYY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded Scor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Scor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

SCRYY stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

