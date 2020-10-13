Scotiabank Boosts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$11.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTO. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of BTO stock traded up C$0.48 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.10. 4,822,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976,839. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.49. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.12 and a 1-year high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$612.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.510348 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.28, for a total value of C$927,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,625.82. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,762,500. Insiders have sold 504,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,333 in the last ninety days.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

