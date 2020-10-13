Scotiabank Increases Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$50.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDV. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.36.

EDV stock traded up C$1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 450,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.57. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$15.68 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.16.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 3.7099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 9,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.16, for a total transaction of C$295,228.80.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

