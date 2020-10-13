Scotiabank Increases Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$19.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 144.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on EQX. CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.
Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.73. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
