Scotiabank Increases Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$19.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 144.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQX. CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.73. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Scott Heffernan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.07, for a total value of C$341,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,109,413.44. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.47, for a total transaction of C$50,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$875,334.35. Insiders have sold a total of 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $597,983 over the last ninety days.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

