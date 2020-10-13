Scotiabank Increases Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUG. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Haywood Securities raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of LUG stock traded up C$0.42 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.10. 164,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.31. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38.

In other Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,262,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

