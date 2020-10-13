Scotiabank Increases Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$2.75

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOZ. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.85 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

TSE MOZ traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.25. 313,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.88. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.71 and a 52-week high of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 25.02 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $462.60 million and a PE ratio of -72.58.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 200,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,451,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,906,449.40.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

