Scotiabank Raises Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Price Target to C$0.85

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:BSX traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.05. 152,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,511. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.79. Belo Sun Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.15. The company has a market cap of $477.72 million and a P/E ratio of -80.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

In other Belo Sun Mining news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total value of C$35,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,136,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,691,301.12.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.