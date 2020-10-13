Scotiabank Raises Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$1.20

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.90 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

CMMC stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.05. 265,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,474. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,148,013.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,690.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

