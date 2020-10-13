Scotiabank Raises K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$8.50

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.52.

Shares of KNT stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 416,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 33.82. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$66.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.499257 earnings per share for the current year.

In other K92 Mining news, Director John Lewins sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$3,450,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,273,289.85. Also, Director Graham Wheelock sold 76,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$511,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns -76,500 shares in the company, valued at C($511,096.50). Insiders have sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock worth $7,513,547 in the last 90 days.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

