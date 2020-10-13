Scotiabank Trims Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Target Price to C$0.70

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. CSFB upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.96.

Shares of BTE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.50. 2,329,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,767. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$2.10.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$152.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post -0.2457 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

