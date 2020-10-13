Sessia Tops One Day Trading Volume of $951,125.00 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Sessia token can now be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. Sessia has a total market cap of $553,707.38 and approximately $951,125.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sessia alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.03 or 0.04842955 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,944,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sessia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sessia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.