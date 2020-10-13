SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised SGS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.57. SGS has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

