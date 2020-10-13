Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHECY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shin-Etsu Chemical in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of SHECY opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.12. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

