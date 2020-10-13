Shutterstock’s (SSTK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $957,374.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843,436 shares in the company, valued at $737,855,138.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,172,188 shares of company stock valued at $101,126,778. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 330.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 282,531 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 18.5% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,727,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 123,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,967,000 after buying an additional 97,431 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 54,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

